Arkansas food historian and author celebrates Arkansas Dairy Bars book release

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Well-known Arkansas author, Kat Robinson, released her 11th book, and it’s all about Arkansas dairy bars and the nostalgia surrounding them.

Her book mentions 99 diary bar locations, each with a unique history, Arkansans and visitors can visit to get delicious frozen treats.

Robinson also made sure to highlight the families and owners who created these special dairy bars. Arkansas Dairy Bars’ pages are filled with pictures of the businesses as well as the food they serve.

Robinson’s book is color coded, making it easy for readers to travel the entire natural state region by region. For the food lovers out there, Robinson’s book is available at both national and local retailers.