WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public that several categories of FDA-regulated products from Family Dollar Stores in six states may have varying levels of contamination.

The products would have been purchased from Jan. 1, 2021, through the present from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee and may be unsafe for consumers to use.

The alert followed a consumer complaint, with the FDA investigating a Family Dollar distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas in January.

Family Dollar ceased distribution of products within days of the FDA inspection, which ended on February 11.

Conditions observed during the inspection included live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings, and products stored in conditions that did not protect against contamination.

More than 1,100 dead rodents were recovered from the facility following a fumigation in January 2022.

Additionally, a review of the company’s internal records indicated the collection of more than 2,300 rodents between Mar. 29 and Sep. 17, 2021, demonstrating a history of infestation.

The FDA is working with the company to initiate a voluntary recall of the affected products.

The alert covers FDA-regulated products with some examples of products include human foods, cosmetics, animal foods, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) medications.

Consumers who recently purchased affected products should contact a health care professional immediately if they have health concerns after using or handling impacted products.

Rodent contamination may cause Salmonella and infectious diseases, which may pose the greatest risk to infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly and immunocompromised people.

“Families rely on stores like Family Dollar for products such as food and medicine. They deserve products that are safe,” said Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Judith McMeekin, Pharm.D. “No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility. These conditions appear to be violations of federal law that could put families’ health at risk. We will continue to work to protect consumers.”