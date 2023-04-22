LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services announced today that the unemployment rate dropped from 3.2% in February to 3.0% in March.

The report was drawn up alongside the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“In March, Arkansas’ civilian labor force increased by 1,828. There were 4,661 more employed and 2,833 fewer unemployed Arkansans, leading to a drop in the unemployment rate,” the report said.

Employment in Arkansas has increased for six consecutive months.

“Nonfarm payroll jobs in Arkansas rose 4,700 to total 1,350,900. Leisure and Hospitality added 2,500 jobs, largely in accommodation and food services (+2,000). Jobs in Construction increased by 1,000, related to seasonal hiring,” the report added.

Compared to 2022, nonfarm payroll jobs are up 31,300.