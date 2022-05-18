FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County District 1 Constable race may not seem like one that warrants its own election profile, but when an Arkansas name as recognizable as “Duggar” appears on the ballot, it is bound to draw some attention.

John-David Duggar is the second-oldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, a family originally known for appearing on a reality TV show. More recently, the family has been in the headlines after oldest son Joshua Duggar was found guilty on a pair of child pornography charges.

John-David Duggar was first elected as a Washington County constable in 2014.

John-David Duggar

John R. Buchan has been a Tontitown Fire Department, Captain and Recruitment/Retention Officer since 2014. He is also a driver-operator for the Springdale Fire Department. Previously, he worked as a firefighter for the Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services from 2004-2013.

John R. Buchan

Tom Clowers was a Washington County constable for 14 years and was also an officer at XNA Airport. He lives in Springdale and studied engineering at the University of Arkansas.

Tom Clowers – courtesy Facebook

Early voting is now underway across the state. If you need to verify your voter registration, you can do that here. Election day is May 24.