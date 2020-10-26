Arkansas Drug Take Back Day fighting prescription drug abuse

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s Arkansas Drug Take Back Day and there are more than 250 drug take back sites across the state.

According to the Arkansas Drug Take Back organization, drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in America with opioid-related deaths increasing in Arkansas every year.

But, today marks the ten year anniversary of Drug Take Back Day to fight these statistics.

Arkansans can drop off prescription medicines at local pharmacies and police stations to curb prescription drug abuse whether it will help them someone they know.

Mike Hignite with the Springdale Police Department says this process is just as easy as it sounds… you can drop off your medicine in a box outside a police station or pharmacy with no paperwork required or questions asked.

The U.S Drug Enforcement Administration organizes national take back events a few times each year.

Several organizations have partnered with the DEA to host these events in Arkansas to fight substance abuse.

The Arkansas Drug Take Back organization says more than 87 tons of medication has been collected in the past. This year, Arkansas is on track to collect more than 200 tons of medication on Take Back Day.

For a list of collection sites across Arkansas, click here.