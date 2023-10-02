LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Transportation launched a new customer service platform Monday that aims to provide a line of communication between the public and traffic crews.

The new Ask ARDOT platform will allow the public to submit questions and comments to ARDOT employees about topics related to state highways and interstates, including construction projects, potholes, trucking permits and job applications.

Users can find the customer service portal on ARDOT.gov under the Contact Us tab. Once it is accessed, citizens will be asked to create an account with their email, which gives ARDOT employees a way to communicate back and forth.

Account holders will have different categories to select when submitting an inquiry and also access to frequently asked questions, quick links and other topics.

ARDOT employees said the goal of the platform is to “ensure citizens have a customer service experience that is easy, thorough, and timely.”

“ARDOT has always prided itself on its high standard of communication with the public,” ARDOT director Lorie Tudor said. “This new customer service platform furthers that commitment. This software allows us to track stakeholder input and inquiries, and to use that data to better serve the citizens of Arkansas.”

