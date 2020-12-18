Arkansas Department of Transportation asking holiday travelers to “know before you go”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reminds drivers to “know before you go” and visit IDriveArkansas.com before traveling during the holiday season.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommend you stay home as much as possible during the Coronavirus pandemic, but if you choose to travel there are several things to consider before you go. Visit the CDC’s webpage on Travel in the US for their official guidance.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.

