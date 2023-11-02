LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reports the state’s first influenza-related death for the 2023-24 flu season.

According to the ADH’s Viral Respiratory Diseases Weekly Report, Arkansas reported 3 out of 13, or “minimal”, for the Influenza-Like-Illiness activity level indicator.

According to the report, one flu outbreak has been reported from nursing homes or other congregate setting institutions.

The report says hospital emergency department visits were 2.25% for Influenza-Like-Illiness, 2.24% of COVID-Like-Illness and 0.49% for Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

Outpatient visits for ILI were 2.09%

The state has no reported COVID-19-related deaths this week and 478 deaths since January 1.

The report says nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center of Health Statistics that were attributed to pneumonia and flu was above the epidemic threshold this week.