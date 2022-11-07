LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has begun accepting applications for their annual grant programs that enhance the connection between farms and schools.

The Arkansas School Garden grant and the Arkansas Taste Test grant created by the Department of Ag exist to help schools in the state start or expand farm-to-school activities.

The Arkansas School Garden grant gives $500 to 50 schools to set up or expand gardens on school grounds. The grant accounts for any soil, seeds, plants and equipment the schools would need to purchase.

The Arkansas Taste Test grant provides $250 to 20 schools to help schools have taste tests of locally grown specialty crops. The grant money is to go towards kitchen equipment, utensils, serving materials and specialty crop seeds or plants.

The grant programs are available to public and private K-12 schools, early childhood education facilities, and alternative learning environments

Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward expressed the importance of what either grant achieves in schools.

“School gardens and taste tests have proven to be valuable tools in teaching children about agriculture, nutrition, and a variety of skills,” Ward said. “The lessons learned through these programs can have a lasting impact on children, their families, and entire communities.”

Applications will be accepted through Dec. 15.

More information on the two grant programs can be found at Agriculture.Arkansas.gov.