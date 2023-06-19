LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Courthouses and other historic buildings across Arkansas are set to benefit from $4.2 million in state grants.

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program said in a statement Monday that it had issued grants to 41 recipients across the state. The program, part of the Division of Arkansas Heritage, stated that grant funding comes from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council.

For 2023 just over $3.4 million was provided specifically for 22 courthouse projects.

The Hot Spring County Courthouse in Malvern was one beneficiary, with funding of $510,893 for replacing windows on its first and second floors. Desha County Courthouse was another site to benefit, receiving nearly $440,904 in two grants for replacing its bell tower and repairing its roof and decking.

The program made just over $750,000 in 19 grants for historic structures.

A large grant was for the Crosset Municipal Auditorium for air conditioning at $110,078. The Carnegie Public Library in Eureka Springs received $88,896 for copper flashing and limestone repairs.

Shea Lewis, interim secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism said the grants were important for preserving local history and community pride.

“The County Courthouse and Historic Preservation Restoration grants have helped extend the life of courthouse structures that hold vital links to community pride and local history as well as assisting with the continuing restoration and preservation of other important historic properties,” she said.

Additional information on historic preservation in the state may be found at ArkansasHeritage.com.