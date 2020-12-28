Arkansas Corrections Secretary praises the restoration of pell grants for incarcerated students

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Secretary of Corrections Solomon Graves expressed appreciation to the U.S. Congress and President Trump for restoring Pell Grant funding for individuals incarcerated in state and federal prisons.

In 1994, federal law was changed to cut off Pell Grant funding to state and federal inmates. The restoration was included in the federal spending and pandemic relief bill signed on Sunday by President Trump.

“I am thrilled that offenders in Arkansas, and across the nation, will again be able to benefit from Pell Grants,” Secretary Graves said. “Reversing the ban on Pell Grants for prisoners is a significant step toward making higher education and career technical education a reality for a larger share of our population and substantially increasing offenders’ chances of one day becoming productive returning members of our communities. Expanding access to higher education will greatly advance our mission to be a public safety resource for Arkansas families by providing professional management solutions and evidence-based rehabilitative initiatives for offenders.”

During the last three years, about 17,000 people nationwide have enrolled in classes as part of the Second Chance Pell Program, a U.S. Department of Education pilot program.

Since 2017, the Arkansas Department of Corrections has participated in the pilot, which allows eligible inmates to use Pell Grant funding to pay for college classes at Shorter College and Arkansas State University in Newport.

