LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More money will be going towards the fight against human trafficking in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault will receive a $6.3 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act. The grant was awarded by the governor’s steering committee with the approval of the Arkansas legislative council.

The coalition said the pandemic has impacted how much providers can help victims of human trafficking and that money will help increase access to services.

ACASA executive director Monie Ballard noted the many different services provided, including training for law enforcement and victim service providers.

“We do training for law enforcement and training for victim service providers,” Ballard said. “We provide technical assistance for any victim service providers that are assisting victims who have experienced sexual violence or human trafficking.”

A portion of the funding will go towards hiring 12 more human trafficking victim advocates.