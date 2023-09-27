LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas alligator hunters have just wrapped up their biggest-ever season.

According to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission figures, the 2023 alligator season resulted in a record-setting 202 harvested, well in excess of the previous record set in 2020 when 174 were claimed.

The better news is this is not because the state has more alligators but because the agency implemented plans to harvest the alligators already out there.

AGFC biologist Mark Barbee has managed the state alligator harvest since its 2007 beginnings and said the larger harvest is due to changing AGFC policy.

“It’s not really indicative of a population explosion,” Barbee said. “We added a few more alligators to the private land quotas this year to let people with alligators on their properties remove them through the hunt instead of it becoming a nuisance wildlife issue.”

The 2023 season ran over the last two weekends of September, from 30 minutes after sunset to 30 minutes before sunrise, with permits for public and private land hunting. AGFC officials said all alligators must be snared or harpooned by hand and subdued before being dispatched.

Melissa Phillips harvested this 12-foot, 2-inch alligator she harvested with the help of her husband Heath Phillips and sister Shannon Vickers on the first night of Arkansas’s 2023 Alligator Season. The alligator weighed approximately 530 lbs. Photo Courtesy Melissa Phillips.







Private land hunters filled their quota for the season, Barbee said, but public land hunters only met 50% of their quota. He attributed this to hunters holding out for a big one.

“Every year we’ll have hunters who draw the public land permits and hold out for a trophy alligator,” Barbee said. “Some won’t settle for less, and others may wait too long to chase a smaller alligator before the season is over. Either way, we always have some public land hunters who end the season with unfilled tags.”

An AGFC spokesperson said the largest alligator harvested this year was 12 feet, 11 inches. The largest alligator ever harvested in Arkansas was 13 feet, 11.5 inches, and was taken in Dumas in 2020.