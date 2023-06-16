LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services announced Friday that the state had record-low unemployment for the third month in a row.

The report showed Arkansas had a 2.7% unemployment rate for May, down from April’s 2.8%. For March the state began the record trend with a 3% unemployment rate.

Prior to the March 2023 numbers, the state’s lowest-ever rate was 3.1% in March 2022.

Arkansas unemployment has been dropping steadily since November 2022, when the state had a 3.5% rate. Its most recent peak was in April 2020 of 10.1%, the month after COVID-19 restrictions were put in place.

Unemployment in the Natural State is bucking the trend for the entire country, with the national jobless rate rising slightly in May to 3.7% from April’s 3.4%.