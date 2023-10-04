LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Six Arkansans will be inducted into the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame next weekend.

Chairman Charles Stewart joined Arkansas Today with event details and a look at the 2023 inductees. The inductees range in professions from pastors to surgeons, musicians and more.

The 2023 honorees are Rev. Jerry Black and Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman from Blytheville, Curtis Howse, James H. Leary and Harvey P. Wiley Sr. from Little Rock and Judge Joyce Williams Warren from Pine Bluff.

The induction ceremony will be held Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Robinson Center Music Hall. Tickets to the ceremony are available at ARBlackHallofFame.org.