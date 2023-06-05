LOWELL, Ark. – An Arkansas company continues to move up in its Fortune 500 ranking.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced Monday that it had been moved to 280 on the Fortune 500 list for 2023. This is the first time the Lowell, Arkansas, based company has been in the top 300, having been ranked at 311 in 2022.

The 280 ranking marks a steady increase in the company’s ranking. J.B. Hunt first appeared on the Fortune list in 2013, ranked at 485.

The list is based on a U.S. company’s total revenue for a fiscal year. According to Fortune, the 500 companies on this year’s list represent two-thirds of the national gross domestic product.

Earlier this year, J.B. Hunt had been named to the Fortune list of the World’s Most Admired Companies. Newsweek magazine has also ranked it as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity.

According to the company website, J.B. Hunt began in Little Rock in 1961 and moved to northwest Arkansas in 1969.