Arkansas average gas prices remain flat, 2nd lowest in nation

Gasoline prices are displayed at a station in Huntingdon Valley, Pa., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. OPEC and allied oil-producing countries meet Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, under the shadow of a surprise new COVID-19 threat, with uncertainty over the omicron variant’s future impact on the global economic recovery hanging over their decision on how much oil to pump to a world that is paying more for gasoline. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The statewide gas price average in Arkansas is $2.93 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Arkansas Weekend Gas Watch.

That price is flat compared to this day last week and is 83 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Arkansas, drivers in Texarkana are paying the most on average at $3.05 while drivers in Little Rock-North Little Rock are paying the least at $2.89 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.30, which is flat compared to this day last week and 95 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA Gas Prices.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending January 7, the U.S. gasoline demand number decreased week-to-week by around three percent and remains elevated from this time last year. Weekly regional fuel supply numbers increased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered steady from the week prior.

“Arkansas continues to have some of the cheapest gas of anywhere in the country,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “However, market optimism and a positive gasoline demand outlook have been increasing the price of crude oil, which may lead to higher pump prices soon.”