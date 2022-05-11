LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is holding a news conference Wednesday to share details of a new lawsuit targeting “major pharmaceutical companies.”

In a statement announcing the news conference, the attorney general’s office claimed the grounds for the lawsuit were acts made by the companies that had “made prescription drugs unaffordable for Arkansans.”

This is the second large-scale announcement of suit between the state and business Rutledge has made in recent weeks. Late in April she announced a new lawsuit targeting Family Dollar claiming the retailer was engaged in deceptive practices and put customers at risk, all tied to pest contamination issues at a West Memphis distribution center.

The pen-and-pad session with the Attorney General is scheduled for 11 a.m. A livestream of the news conference will be available in the video player at the top of this page.