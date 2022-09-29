LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is set to hold a press conference Thursday to discuss a new lawsuit.

Arkansas state officials are joining five states in a lawsuit targeting President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. Biden said the plan would cancel up to $10,000 for a number of borrowers.

In an earlier interview, Rutledge said it was “patently unfair” to move debt from people who went to college to others in the U.S.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. A livestream will be available in the live player above.