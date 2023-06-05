LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said Monday his office had reached a settlement in a multi-state pharmaceutical antitrust case.

Griffin said that under the settlement with Indivcior, Inc., which makes the opioid addiction treatment drug Suboxone, Arkansas will receive a $1,240,768 share of $102.5 million, with the rest being shared among 41 other states.

The lawsuit addressed Indivcior’s attempts to preserve its drug monopoly.

Griffin said the combination of opioid addiction and inappropriate business practices was “unconscionable.”

“Opioid addiction is a scourge on our country, and it’s unconscionable that a company would put profits ahead of people’s suffering,” the attorney general said. “I am pleased with the outcome of this case and appreciate the work of the coalition of states to ensure that Indivior Inc. follows the law.”

According to Arkansas Take Back, drug abuse is the leading cause of death in the United States and opioid abuse is driving this trend.