ARKANSAS – Betting on sporting events in Arkansas will become as easy as pulling out your phone and sending a text.

The AR Joint Budget Committee approved the final Arkansas Commission Racing rule Tuesday to allow mobile sports betting within the state.

“That’s a big thumbs up, if I had four thumbs, I would do four thumbs,” said sports better Corbin Houston.

Houston visits Saracen Casino in Pine Bluff every other day to place sports bets in person. Right now, he says it takes him about 30 minutes but that could all change with the mobile betting app.

“That would save us a lot of time,” said Houston.

The rule change will impact three casinos in the state: Saracen in Pine Bluff, Oaklawn in Hot Springs and Southland in West Memphis.

“We’re moving as fast as we can to get this app finalized,” said Saracen Casino CMO Carlton Saffa.

All three casinos will have their own separate betting apps for customers.

Saffa says the casino has been in the developmental stage of its app for two years and is confident it will be ready to launch by March Madness.

Southland in West Memphis says its app will be available in the coming weeks.

Oaklawn in Hot Springs says they will have theirs running in the next three months.

Saffa says the new way of betting will expand business, bringing in betters from out of town.

“20 dollars on the game may not make sense if you’ve got to drive 40 minutes from Little Rock to place that bet but 20 dollars on the game if it’s as easy as your phone, not so bad,” said Saffa.

In 2021, Arkansas raked in $1.2 million in tax revenue on sports betting in person. Lawmakers say with the mobile system, those numbers could increase three-fold.

“It’s going to be really interesting to see not just how many Arkansans download this app but how many people make a weekend of it,” said a spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance Scott Hardin.

A lot of the money, Saffa says will go back into supporting the local economy.

Mobile sports betting in the state will be legal March 4, 2022.

Statement from Southland:

Southland Casino Racing is pleased that the Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee has approved the Arkansas Racing Commission’s sports betting rules, which will ensure a majority of proceeds benefit the state. This will allow Southland to build on our significant economic and community investments in West Memphis and the state, including our $250 million expansion opening this year.

We are looking forward to beginning to offer mobile sports wagering across Arkansas in the coming weeks through our Betly app, which will make it even easier for Southland patrons and others in the state to begin wagering on their favorite teams. Many patrons are already using the Betly sportsbook kiosks at Southland. The downloadable app will be a familiar extension of our sports betting experience and allow them to continue to play easily at home and elsewhere in the state.

Statement from Oaklawn:

From Oaklawn General Manager Wayne Smith:

We believe the addition of mobile sports wagering is exciting for Arkansas.

Oaklawn will work diligently to have our mobile platform to the public within the next quarter or so. We took a more conservative approach and waited for the racing commission and the legislature to give their approval before we started working with our vendor GAN to get our mobile platform ready. Our mobile platform will mirror the same wagering menu Oaklawn offers its guests on property that rivals any national brand’s menu out today. Oaklawn Sports will be the brand Arkansans trust just like we are today with Oaklawn Anywhere.