FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is one of the best states to start a business, according to a recent study done by Forbes Advisor.

For the study, Forbes analyzed 18 metrics across five categories such as business costs, business climate, economy, financial accessibility and workforce in each state.

Arkansas was found to be the third-best state to start a business. Forbes says that the state offers one of the lowest business formation fees in the county at $45 which helps ease the early financial burden new businesses face.

The Natural State also offers a 78% business survival rate, which suggests a supportive environment aiding in nurturing and sustaining new enterprises.

New businesses are also supported through grants and other programs, being offered an average of over $23,000, according to Forbes.

Forbes says that Arkansas has a cost-effective living environment with a cost-living index of 0.89 and with 64% of the state’s population being working age.

The state was given a 93 out of 100 based on the metrics.

Here are the top five states:

North Dakota Indiana Arkansas South Dakota North Carolina

For more information on the metrics and the study, click here.