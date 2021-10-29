Arkansas AG Rutledge files lawsuit against Pres. Biden’s vaccine mandate

FILE – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaks outside the Supreme Court March 4, 2020, in Washington. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge raised $190,970 over the past three months in her bid for Arkansas governor, her campaign said Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 as she continued trailing former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders in fundraising for the state’s top office. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Months after Pres. Joe Biden announced a new federal vaccine requirement for federal contractors, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined with a coalition of 10 states against the plan.

In a release, Rutledge called the vaccine mandate “unconstitutional” and “rushed and unrealistic,” noting that employees of federal contractors make up one-fifth of the total U.S. workforce.

She also expressed said she did not want refusing to take a vaccine to cost a worker their employment.

“I will not allow President Biden to force hardworking Arkansans to either get the shot or lose their jobs,” Rutledge said. “This is another reckless and illegal move by the Biden Administration which will have disastrous economic implications on our rapidly declining American economy.”

Arkansas joined the lawsuit after the complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, along with Alaska, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

