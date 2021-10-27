Coronavirus Coverage from KARK

Arkansas AG Leslie Rutledge to hold news briefing on lawsuit relating to COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Attorney General Leslie Rutledge will hold a briefing Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials from Rutledge’s office, the press conference will be held to announce a new lawsuit relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

