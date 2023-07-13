LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Public Service Commission has authorized changes to an Arkansas area code in order to add more numbers.

The PSC has determined that the 870 area code covering the state’s north, east and south will run out of phone numbers by early 2025. To prepare for this, the PSC has authorized adding a 327 area code for the 870 region.

All 870 area code customers will keep their current numbers, representatives stated. The change coming with the 327 addition will require 10-digit dialing as the new area code goes into effect.

The transition will take place across three phases:

Phase 1: Effective July 21, 2023 customers can call using either a seven or 10-digit dialing. During this period local calls will continue to be local even if 10-digit dialing is used.

Phase 2: Effective Jan. 19, 2024, all calls require an area code plus a telephone number, including calls within the same area code.

Phase 3: Effective Feb. 20, 2024, new phone numbers may be assigned using the 327 area code.

Currently, 10-digit dialing is only required in the 501 area code.

The PSC had originally adopted an overlay plan for the 870 area code in an order issued on Dec. 11, 2009. On June 22, 2012, however, the PSC delayed the implementation of the area code overlay relief plan due to the effectiveness of telephone number conservation efforts.

Arkansas area codes (courtesy of North America Numbering Plan Administrator / Federal Communications Commission)

The 327 code was assigned by the North America Numbering Plan Administrator.

The national move to 10-digit dialing was done to support the addition of the 988 Suicide Prevention Hotline emergency number.