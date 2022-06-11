LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans were among the participants nationwide to take part in the March for Our Lives rallies Saturday morning to address the issue of gun violence.

The event was organized in reaction to the school shooting in Uvalde Texas, and other mass shootings.

The House passed the Protecting Our Kids Act Wednesday in response to the recent shootings. The proposed gun law change would raise the minimum age for buying a semi-automatic weapon from 18 to 21.

Brian Lane, who took part in the march, spoke on the recent killings and how they could have been avoided if protective laws were in place.

“If you can reduce it by 20 percent or 50 percent, whatever, then that’s a huge step,” he said. “As some of the recent examples, some of the kids would not have been able to get the weapons if some of these laws were in place.”

The March for Our Lives rally began as a student led organization after the stoneman Douglas School shooting in Florida in 2018.