LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Inflation has caused many people to reassess their wants and needs. One thing that all Americans can agree on is that a livable wage is a necessity.

According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Living Wage Calculator, single people without children bringing in $15.55 an hour are making a livable wage in Arkansas. The tool suggests that each parent in a family of five make $25.14 an hour to live comfortably.

Are you living in the Little Rock metro making $16.14 an hour? Well, the tool suggests that you are bringing in enough to support yourself.

The tool says that a livable wage for residents living alone in the Hot Springs area is $15.20. The calculator suggests that a livable wage for singles in the Pine Bluff area is $15.01 an hour.

The tool allows you view counties and metropolitan areas in every state for families up to five. It also shows minimum and poverty wages. Other factors are listed including expenses for food, child care, taxes and transportation.

To view the Living Wage Calculator, visit LivingWage.MIT.edu.