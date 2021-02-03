ARDOT starts new Twitter channel for traffic-related matters

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) is proud to announce the expansion of official Twitter accounts to include @IDriveArkansas, which will now handle all communication and notifications for traffic-related matters.

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, February 5, all traffic notifications on Twitter will shift to @IDriveArkansas, and @myARDOT will shift to sharing content on other Department matters such as news events, groundbreakings and daily notifications.

“One of our main goals at ARDOT is to keep the citizens informed with consistent and accurate information”, says ARDOT Public Information Officer Dave Parker. “For all things traffic-related @IDriveArkansas will be available. The new second channel @myARDOT allows us to easily share more content full of great photos and video. We can also have a conversation about ideas and concerns the public might have.”

None of the ARDOT official Twitter accounts are monitored 24/7, but every effort will be made to cover them outside of normal business hours depending on staff availability.