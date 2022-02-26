LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A light freezing rain created some problems for Arkansas drivers Saturday morning.

Just after 7:00 Saturday morning, the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported northbound and southbound lanes of I-530 closed near Barraque Street in Pine Bluff due to several crashes in the area. The interstate reopened about an hour later.

ARDOT spokesperson Dave Parker said a light mist is freezing to bridges and overpasses.

“We have crews out watching those areas specifically,” Parker said.

Interstate 30 has a few trouble spots.

You can monitor live traffic conditions here.

Wrecks have been reported on I-40 between Brinkley and Forrest City and on I-440 near the Arkansas River.

ARDOT is asking drivers to slow down as they approach bridges and overpasses.