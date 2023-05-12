BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday that some exit number on I-49 will be changing.

ARDOT says that the last four northbound exit numbers will be changed to correlate with the correct log mile designations.

The changes include exit 93 becoming exit 91, exit 99 becoming exit 97, exit 102 becoming exit 100 and exit 104 becoming exit 102.

ARDOT says that road closures are planned to start May 15 for the changes to be implemented along the Bella Vista Bypass. Work is expected to be completed on May 17.