HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A teenager was shot to death when he and his best friend played with a gun, police said.

Helena-West Helena Police say 15-year-old Jayden Taylor-Campbell was killed in a shooting on August 12 at the Poplar Manor Apartments on Poplar Street. Jayden was reportedly visiting his grandmother at the time of shooting.

Police say it appears that Jayden and his 16-year-old best friend were playing with a Glock 17 in a stairway. The gun was fully loaded and had an extended magazine.

According to police, the 16-year-old was holding the gun. Jayden reportedly reached for the gun because he didn’t believe it was loaded.

Helena-West Helena Police say the gun went off, and Jayden was shot in the right side.

The 16-year-old reportedly flagged down a passerby. Police say the 16-year-old helped Jayden get into the car before fleeing the scene.

Jayden later died at that hospital.

Police say officers got a call about someone down in the roadway, but Jayden had already been taken to the hospital by the time officers arrived on the scene.

The 16-year-old was later found and taken into custody. He has been charged with manslaughter.

Helena-West Helena Police say the gun is not registered, and the 16-year-old has not said where he got it.

Police call the shooting an “unfortunate accident” and say the 16-year-old is “very remorseful.” Police say the 16-year-old has been cooperative and did render aid to the victim.