AR Man Left in Comatose after Arrest, Excessive Force Lawsuit Filed Against City

Posted: Nov 01, 2018 11:39 AM CDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2018 11:39 AM CDT

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — An excessive force lawsuit alleges that a police officer in northeastern Arkansas crushed a man's trachea during an arrest, leaving him in a permanent vegetative state.

Blytheville attorneys Jim Harris and Zach Morrison filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing Blytheville officer Doyle Driskill of violating the civil rights of 29-year-old Rayshawn Warren during a Sept. 29 arrest. 

The lawsuit also names the City of Blytheville, the Blytheville Police Department and Police Chief Ross Thompson.

A police report says Driskill confronted Warren after receiving calls about an intoxicated man trying to enter homes. Warren ran away from Driskill, who pursued, tackled and restrained him until other officers arrived.

Morrison says Driskill crushed Warren's trachea. The lawsuit alleges Warren has remained comatose since the arrest.

Thompson says the situation is under investigation.

