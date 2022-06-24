Gavel and stethoscope. medical jurisprudence. legal definition of medical malpractice. attorney. common errors doctors, nurses and hospitals make

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a warning to doctors about the consequences of performing abortions.

The health department stated Friday that performing an abortion or attempting to perform an abortion is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

This warning comes after the Supreme Court’s official overturning of Roe v. Wade Friday morning.

In response to the decision, Attorney General Amy Rutledge certified a 2019 trigger law that bans abortion in the state, with the exception of saving the mother in a medical emergency.