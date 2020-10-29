AR: 3,500+ filed for unemployment — week ending 10/24

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans filing for unemployment for the first time was 3,520 for the week ending October 17, according to the Department of Labor’s weekly report.
There were 4,318 filers in Arkansas the previous week — a 798 drop.
PUA Claims: 2,814 for the week ending October 24, a decrease of 3,005 from the previous week.
PEUC Claims: 19,378 claims were filed for the week ending October 10, a drop of 1,902 from October 3, according to the DOL. This program is for workers who have used up their regular benefits in Arkansas.
First-time unemployment filers nationally were 751,000, according to the DOL, a drop of 40,000.
Johns Hopkins University data shows 44,627,664 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, and more than 1.1 million deaths as of Thursday, October 29. In the U.S. there are 8.8 million cases and 227,774 deaths.