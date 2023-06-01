SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale community gets together for free barbecue on May 31. The city of Springdale partnered with Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer to help promote their new barbecue label.

People enjoyed sirloin steaks and tacos on The Shiloh Square.

“They had me at free barbecue,” Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse said. “We’re excited. We love for things like this to go on in Springdale, and Jill [Dabbs] and her team at Downtown Springdale Alliance are always so supportive and help get these events organized.”

Next week, the stars will have their barbecue brand “AC Barbecue” in Walmart stores across the country.