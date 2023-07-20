LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Anheuser-Busch is donating more than 70,000 cans of emergency drinking water to 30 volunteer fire departments in Arkansas this summer.

For the fifth consecutive year, the brewing company is teaming up with the National Volunteer Fire Council to make the donations for firefighters to stay hydrated when needed.

Officials said that volunteer fire departments often lack the budget and resources to supply so the water donations will help support in times of crisis.

Some departments in the state include the Boston Mountain Fire Department, Bismarck Fire Department, Northeast Saline County Fire Department, Perry Fire Department, and Vilonia Fire Department. The latest delivery was made to Perry Volunteer Fire Department in Perry

Perry Fire Department Chief David Gaddis showed his appreciation and support that the donation will bring to fire departments across the state.

“Having a healthy supply of safe drinking water gives us the ability to respond to fires and emergencies at a moment’s notice without compromising the health and safety of our fire and EMS personnel,” Gaddis said.

Since 2019, officials said that Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners has donated more than 6.4 million cans of drinking water to more than 960 fire departments across 49 states to support disaster response needs.