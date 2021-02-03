AMBER ALERT: Police searching for child abducted out of Texas

CELINA, TX. – An AMBER Alert was issued for a missing toddler out of Texas, who law enforcement believes to be in grave danger.

He was last seen in Celina, Texas around 8:22 pm on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to the alert, 2-year-old Levy Pugh is described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a diaper.

Source: Arkansas State Police

Authorities believe he may be with Isaac Pugh. Pugh is described as a white male about 5’11 in height with brown hair and blue eyes.

Source: Arkansas State Police

Police say the minor may be traveling in a 2019 white Toyota Tacoma with Texas license plate MDT1625.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Detective Josh Armstrong with the Celina Police Department at 972-547-5350.