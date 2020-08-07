Air Force, military items returned to veteran’s sister after Goodwill donation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Long-lost items find a good home.

Air Force ribbons, dog tags, and other items belonging to Mary Lou Dunn’s oldest brother, Elijah Pierce, were returned to her on Wednesday.

Dunn said Pierce enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1940 serving for 24 years.

He died several years ago.

The items were found at a Goodwill in Little Rock.

After finding out that Dunn was one of pierces living relatives CEO of Goodwill Industries of Arkansas Brian F. Marsh personally brought the items to her.

Dunn said seeing the items brought a flood of emotions.

“It just, It just brought it all back. I was so glad to see the things,” Dunn said.

Goodwill Industries of Arkansas urges donors not to donate military medals and other items like dog tags, draft papers, and service ribbons.

