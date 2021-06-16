AG Rutledge warns Arkansas flood victims not to get in over their head when approached by scammers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a week that saw torrential rainfall with Governor Hutchinson declaring a state of emergency, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is now warning Arkansans to beware of scammers trying to make money off the victims of flooding.

“Arkansas is just one big, small town and it is heartbreaking to see flood damage devastate our communities,” said Rutledge. “Scammers will take advantage of any tough situation to steal from hard-working Arkansans so I urge everyone to remain vigilant during the clean-up process and watch out for criminals.”

Rutledge released tips to ensure Arkansans hire a reputable contractor to complete home repairs:

Beware of door-to-door solicitors selling home-repair work. To find someone reputable, ask friends or family who have recently used a home-repair contractor or professional. Consider contacting the Arkansas Contractor’s Licensing Board to verify that the contractor is licensed and has not had any complaints filed against it.

Avoid any home-repair solicitor who asks for an upfront payment or who will not provide you with a written contract.

Get at least three written estimates. A reputable contractor or professional will never try to pressure you to obtain your business.

Obtain and check at least three references from your contractor or professional.

Check with the Attorney General’s office or the Better Business Bureau to find out if the company has a complaint history.

Obtain a written and detailed contract that includes the grade, quality, name brand and quantity of any materials to be used. The name and address of the contractor must be on the contract.

Avoid paying for the entire job up front. One-third paid in advance, one-third paid halfway through the job and one-third paid upon completion is a better plan, helping assure that your project will be completed. Never make the final payment until you have had an opportunity to inspect the work.

Remember that all contracts resulting from a home-solicitation sale generally must include a buyer’s right to cancel within three business days after the contract is signed.

Make sure all warranties and guarantees are in writing.

A contractor cannot promise that your insurance company will cover the work done. Verify your insurance coverage and authorized contractors before you agree to pay for repairs.

For more information and tips to avoid scams and other consumer-related issues, contact the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office at consumer@arkansasag.gov or visit ArkansasAG.gov.