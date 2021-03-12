AG Rutledge: Scammers are using COVID-19 misinformation to target Arkansas’s Hispanic population

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office has received recent reports of vaccine misinformation, fake COVID-19 testing and treatment targeting Arkansas’s Hispanic population.

Scam artists are reportedly taking advantage of a tough situation and attempt to steal from Arkansans.

The Arkansas Department of Health has provided a list of trusted vaccine clinics in each region of the state where Arkansans can receive their vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis if they qualify.

“I urge Arkansans to never give any personal information over the phone,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “If you believe a con artist is attempting to spread fake COVID-19 information, don’t hesitate to contact my office and let us do the fighting for you.”

Attorney General Rutledge has offered the following tips for consumers about fraudulent COVID-19 vaccines and treatments:

Do not pay exorbitant fees for COVID-19 vaccinations. Instead, visit the Arkansas Department of Health’s website to find locations of regional testing and clinics offering COVID-19 tests at no cost to consumers.

Be cautious of health providers who claim they can cure, prevent, or lessen the effects of COVID-19 while charging high fees for their false claims.

For questions about COVID-19, including where to find testing locations, call the Arkansas Department of Health at 1-800-803-7847.

Find accurate information about COVID-19, including information about how it spreads, symptoms, prevention and treatment, what to do if you are sick and frequently asked questions, on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

For more information and tips to avoid scams and other consumer-related issues, contact the Arkansas Attorney General’s office at consumer@arkansasag.govor visit ArkansasAG.gov.