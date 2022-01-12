ADH reports second death of flu season, first of 2022

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed the state’s second flu death of the season and the first of the new year in the weekly report released Wednesday, Jan. 12.

There were 66 new cases reported by the ADH for the first week of 2022.

Documents show that 1,992 positive flu tests have been reported to the ADH online database since Sept. 27.

It was also reported the average school absenteeism rate last week was 9.2% among public schools, the ADH said.

There were six total flu-related hospital admissions during the new year’s first week.

To see the full flu data for Arkansas, visit the ADH website.