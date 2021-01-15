ADH lifts public health advisory limiting recreational activity on parts of White River in Washington County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) has lifted an advisory that limited recreation on portions of the west fork of the White River in Washington County since May 2019.

According to ADH officials, the advisory was put in place due to elevated concentrations of E. coli and total coliform in the river coming from a discharge from the West Fork wastewater treatment. The treatment plant has ceased operations.

Officials with ADH say the advisory had been in effect for a roughly 3.4-mile section of the river that started at the upstream location of the Dye Creek Bridge in West Fork and end at the Baptist Ford Bridge on South Main Street in Greenland.