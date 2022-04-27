LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report showing 56 new cases in the state with no deaths.

Overall, there have been 20 influenza-related deaths reported by the state this season. 344 patients have also been admitted to the hospital this season, but the ADH reports only five this week.

Health officials also note for Week 16, Arkansas reported “Minimal” or 3 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) activity level indicator determined by data reported to ILINet.

The average school absenteeism rate last week was about 7 percent among public schools. To see the full findings, visit, the ADH website at www.Healthy.Arkansas.gov.