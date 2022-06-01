LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest Arkansas Department of Health weekly flu report shows four new flu cases and six hospitalizations in the state.

There were no deaths reported this week, though health officials noted that the state has reported 26 flu deaths this season.

The report shows that 14,807 positive tests have been reported by healthcare providers since Sept. 27, 2021.

Health officials noted that the reported numbers only reflect a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.

The full flu report, as well as past weekly updates, is available at Healthy.Arkansas.gov.