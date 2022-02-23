LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The American Civil Liberties Union appealed a federal district court ruling on Wednesday that dismissed a challenge to a newly drawn Arkansas House map.

The ACLU, ACLU of Arkansas, Law Office of Bryan L. Sells LLC, and Dechert LLP are challenging the map under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA) on behalf of the Arkansas State Conference of the NAACP and the Arkansas Public Policy Panel.

The groups allege that the new map denies Black Arkansans an equal opportunity to participate in the political process and elect candidates of their choice, as required under federal law.

The Feb. 17 ruling issued in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas held that private parties like the plaintiffs, in this case, may not sue to protect their voting rights under Section 2 of the VRA, reasoning that only the U.S. attorney general may bring a case under the statute.

The ACLU says in doing so, the court ignored decades of precedent permitting private individuals to vindicate their rights under the VRA.

“The court held that no one but the federal government can now sue for violations of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. No court has ever held that private individuals may not enforce their rights under the VRA,” ACLU of Arkansas Executive Director Holly Dickson said. “We will keep fighting alongside our clients to make sure that voting rights of Black Arkansans are protected.”

The court further ruled that the case would be dismissed if the federal government didn’t intervene. While it notified the court that it did not intend to intervene at this stage, the federal government reiterated its position that private parties are permitted to sue under the VRA.

“Redistricting maps drawn with the clear and present effect of diluting the representation of Black Arkansans must be challenged publicly,” said Barry Jefferson, Political Action Chair of the Arkansas State Conference of the NAACP. “This wanton infringement on the sacred right to choose the voice that best represents one’s community stands in direct conflict with American democracy. Unfair redistricting practices must be resisted vigorously.”

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge added comment soon after.

“The Board of Apportionment faithfully redrew the state district lines in accordance with state and federal law. The ACLU’s case was dismissed by the federal district court and even President Biden’s administration knows the ACLU’s case is a loser,” Rutledge said. “More than 300 candidates have already filed to be on the ballot this May. It’s time for the ACLU to admit defeat and allow the election process to move forward in accordance with Arkansas law.”