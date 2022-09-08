LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – AARP Arkansas is hosting a free screening of a documentary focusing on the story of a World War II veteran told through the eyes of his grandson.

AARP veterans team volunteer Henry Jemison stopped by Arkansas Today to discuss the film “Dear Sirs.” Filmmaker Mark Pedri was inspired by his grandfather’s journey as an American prisoner of war in World War II.

Jemison said that the decision of AARP to screen the film is a natural fit because nearly 6 million of the organization’s members are veterans or current military service members. He said that he hopes memories shared in the film will inspire appreciation and provide resources for veterans and military.

The screening will be Monday, September 12 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. To register for the screening and the live Q&A event, visit AARP.org/AR.