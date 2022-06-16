LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – AAA officials reported Thursday that the average gas price has slightly dropped in Arkansas, a change not seen in weeks.

The average gas price in the Natural State is $4.53, down one cent from Wednesday. The national average gas price also dropped down one cent to $5.

Drivers in Newton County are paying the most in the state with an average of $4.89 per gallon. Paying the least are Van Buren County drivers with an average of $4.38 per gallon.

In central Arkansas, Pine Bluff has the highest gas average of $4.50 per gallon. Little Rock-North Little Rock has the second highest at $4.46 per gallon. Hot Springs is trailing behind with an average price of $4.54 per gallon.

Diesel fuel set another record high of $5.78 per gallon.

