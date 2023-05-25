LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas drivers can expect to pay slightly more for gasoline over the three-day weekend, but they will still be paying less than they were a year ago.

According to data from AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.13, up from a week ago’s $3.10 but well below the $4.12 of this time last year.

Central and northeast Arkansas are the current low-price leaders for the state. Jonesboro is at $2.99 a gallon on Thursday, with the Little Rock-North Little Rock metro at a $3.07 average and Pine Bluff at $3.08.

Faulkner County is at $3.03, while Van Buren County to its north is the lowest in the state at $2.98, according to AAA data.

In northwest Arkansas, the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metro is averaging $3.23 a gallon. Fort Smith is $3.15.

West Memphis is at $3.12 as of Thursday.

The Arkansas $3.13 per gallon is the second-lowest in the country after Mississippi’s $3 per gallon. The national average for gasoline is $3.57.

The state with the highest per-gallon cost is California, at $4.81. This is below the national highest-ever average of $5.02 set in June 2022.