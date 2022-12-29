FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gas price in Arkansas rose for the first time in six weeks due to the increasing price of crude oil.

According to AAA, the statewide average price of gas is $2.77, nearly 10 cents more than a week ago. Though prices have jumped, officials stated that drivers in Arkansas are paying the fourth lowest gas price in the county.

AAA officials stated that the uptick in prices is a result of crude oil price jumping to around $80. Officials also added that the winter storm impacted fuel delivery across the country. The price increase may be short-lived as the winter weather comes to an end, officials said.

Throughout the state, drivers in Desha County are paying the state’s highest gas average of $3.11. Drivers in Van Buren County are paying the least at the pumps with an average of $2.56.

In central Arkansas, gas in Pine Bluff is averaging at $2.80 per gallon. Gas in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area is averaging at $2.75 per gallon. Drivers in Hot Springs are paying the least with a gas average of $2.71.

The national average gas price is $3.15 per gallon, an increase of two cents in the past week,

