LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Even as gas prices continue to rise nationally and in Arkansas, officials with AAA report that drivers in the Natural State are paying the second lowest fuel prices in the country.

According to the AAA Arkansas Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide gas price average in the state is $3.20 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. The is up 5 cents from a week ago and up 93 cents from this time last year.

Out of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Arkansas, drivers in Texarkana are paying the most on average at $3.33 per gallon, while drivers in Fort Smith are paying the least at $3.15.

In central Arkansas, drivers see the lowest prices in the Little Rock – North Little Rock area with and average price per gallon of $3.16. In Hot Springs the price 1 cent higher, while people filling up in Pine Bluff are paying $3.21.

AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria noted that even though the statewide average has increased over 20 cents in the last month, Arkansans are paying one of the lowest prices compared to other states.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.52, which is 4 cents more compared to this day last week and 98 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA Gas Prices.

With an average price of $3.18 per gallon, neighboring Missouri is the only state in the U.S. with lower gas prices than Arkansas. On the other end of the gauge, drivers in California are paying an average cost of $4.73 per gallon.

Officials with AAA explained the reason of increases in gas prices are due to the high cost of crude oil. AAA officials noted that if sanctions on Iran were lifted, oil prices could decrease or at least slow consistent gains.

Here are a few tips provided by the AAA on how to save money on fuel: